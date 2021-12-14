Liverpool star duo make Garth's team of the week

Virgil van Dijk: One of the many reasons I think Van Dijk is the best defender in the world is because he does difficult things with the minimum of fuss.

He wins headers when strikers are backing into him and doesn't complain to the referee. He wins tackles he has no right to win and then plays one touch to set the attack in motion. It's as if he has no wish to attract attention to himself.

Mohamed Salah: The most difficult thing to do on a football pitch is score goals, that's why I make such a fuss of goalscorers in my team of the week.

To see a player of Salah's class hyperventilating prior to taking his penalty against Aston Villa reminded what the experience is like even for him, especially when the stakes are high.

