Salah 'absolutely outstanding' in Everton win

Mohamed Salah deserved to finish higher in the Ballon d'Or, says former Premier League defender Alan Hutton.

Salah once again impressed as he scored twice in Wednesday's Merseyside derby win over Everton.

"Honestly, the man is just absolutely outstanding," Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"You see he came seventh in the Ballon d’Or but when you’re here and you watch him in the ground and you see what he’s capable of he should be well higher than that.

"No wonder Jurgen Klopp was throwing his arms around. He’s a tremendous player with so much ability that brings so much to this team."

Hear more reaction to the Merseyside derby on BBC Sounds