'It's not game over in the title race'

Manchester City would need a "mini calamity" not to go on and retain their Premier League crown but it is too soon to write off their title rivals, believe the club's former defender Nedum Onuoha and ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

City's 1-0 win at Brentford, their 10th victory in a row, moved them eight points clear at the top with 18 league games left.

"It's not game over, but it's pretty significant," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "City would need to have a mini calamity between now and the end of the season. There is a reason why they are favourites now and there is a reason why they have won it in the past.

"It’s so strange to see because four or five weeks ago, it felt like Chelsea were on top, they were rolling, and it felt like everything was going in their direction. City were in third and I was thinking it was going to be nip and tuck where whoever plays first goes to the top of the table.

"But then all of a sudden Chelsea and Liverpool have dipped a little bit and City keep winning matches so fair play to them. They’re up there and they look pretty good for it."

Former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Sutton said he wouldn't write Liverpool and Chelsea off just yet.

He said: "Liverpool have been on extraordinary runs before where they have won nine or 10 games on the bounce so that’s not impossible, but the standard City are setting this season has been phenomenal.

"When you look at where their goals come from, it’s all over the team. Liverpool have been reliant on Salah and Mane."

Hear more chat on the title race (from 12'00) on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds