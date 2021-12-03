Frank on squad rotation, Bielsa and Leeds
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's trip to Leeds on Sunday.
Here is what he had to say:
All players who faced Spurs are available, while Shandon Baptiste and Mathias Jorgensen are nearing a return;
Frank highlighted the importance of rest and recovery and squad rotation, but said "the human body is capable of much more than we think";
Frank said with consistency in performances the points will come and is confident the Bees will pick up more points soon;
Pontus Jansson is looking forward to his Elland Road return after a "special time" there;
On Leeds, Frank said they have some talented players and they are an asset to the Premier League;
He added that Marcelo Bielsa has been "a bit of an inspiration" for Frank throughout his coaching career and it was "a big personal moment" when he faced him.