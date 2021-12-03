BBC Sport

Frank on squad rotation, Bielsa and Leeds

Published

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's trip to Leeds on Sunday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • All players who faced Spurs are available, while Shandon Baptiste and Mathias Jorgensen are nearing a return;

  • Frank highlighted the importance of rest and recovery and squad rotation, but said "the human body is capable of much more than we think";

  • Frank said with consistency in performances the points will come and is confident the Bees will pick up more points soon;

  • Pontus Jansson is looking forward to his Elland Road return after a "special time" there;

  • On Leeds, Frank said they have some talented players and they are an asset to the Premier League;

  • He added that Marcelo Bielsa has been "a bit of an inspiration" for Frank throughout his coaching career and it was "a big personal moment" when he faced him.