Ralf Rangnick needs to find a way to play Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, says former Premier League defender Micah Richards.

Questions have been raised about how Ronaldo would fit in under Rangnick, who has built his reputation on the intensity and relentless pressing of his teams.

"I’m convinced Ronaldo has to play," Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"You’re not getting a Ronaldo who is over the hill. He was the top scorer in Serie A and he’s the top scorer at Manchester United now.

"He’s in great shape. He’s in better shape than 99% of the players in the Premier League, so to suggest he can’t fit into this style is nonsense. I think he could start at Chelsea. He probably starts at Manchester City too.

"When things are going badly at a club, because Ronaldo is so high profile everyone wants to throw a little dig in there.

"The proof is in the pudding. He scores important goals. He saved them in the Champions League. United wouldn’t even be in the Champions League if it wasn’t for Ronaldo."

