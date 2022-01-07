Hasenhuttl on new ownership, transfer strategy and targeting the FA Cup
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday’s FA Cup game against Swansea City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Hasenhuttl is excited by the new owners at Southampton and described them as "good people who know about football and the business".
On potential incomings, he said the takeover would allow for "earlier" signings but the blueprint of targeting young players and looking to develop them will not change: "They have looked very carefully at us and seen our clear plan and strategy. We look to find the next Livramentos and Brojas and previously we would have to sell to buy them – this will change massively."
Saints reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup last season and Hasenhuttl is keen for further success this year: "We have a bigger squad this year so again it’s a target for us. It’s the shortest to get a title so we want to grab our chance."
He was "disappointed" Sunday’s game against Newcastle was postponed: "It disrupts everything. I don’t know the status of Newcastle but it’s not so long ago that we had a big defeat at Manchester United when I had to fill my squad with academy players. It was not good for us."
Tino Livramento is out, Kyle Walker-Peters has Covid and Che Adams is also unavailable, while Mohammed Salisu is suspended after his red card against Spurs in Southampton’s last game.