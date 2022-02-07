Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said he was "pleased with the professionalism" of his side after they dominated proceedings against League Two Hartlepool at Selhurst Park.

"I will not say it was comfortable but we wanted to play from the start with intensity and try to get that early goal," he said.

"We didn't want to be one of those teams to suffer an upset and we want to give ourselves the best chance to go as far as we can."

He also reserved praise for "special player" Michael Olise after a vintage performance secured him a goal and assist.

"There's no doubt about his talent and he's playing with a lot of confidence at the moment. But there's still a long way to go and a lot to learn."