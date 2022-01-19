Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Crystal Palace so far:

Could Aaron Ramsey soon be playing at Selhurst Park? According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, external, the Eagles have been negotiating with Juventus to bring the former Arsenal midfielder back to the Premier League.

But Christian Benteke will not be moving to Burnley. Reports suggested that Palace might cash in on the Belgian forward in order to buy Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, but the 31-year-old is settled in London and does want to move his family. (London World), external

Meanwhile, Palace have offered 15-year-old Mitchel Frame, who is on the books at Celtic, a three-year professional contract. Frame is a highly-rated Scotland Under-16s left-back and has also attracted interested from Tottenham and Wolves. (Football Scotland), external

