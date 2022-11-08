Livingston boss David Martindale: "In the first half we were value for money. Obviously Shamal [George] saves a penalty.

"We took a huge risk playing Shamal tonight, because he's got a slight thigh injury - I thought he was fantastic, came up with some top saves and kept us in the game.

"Aberdeen put us under huge pressure in the second half, obviously they're chasing the game at that point and needing to find two goals. Their tactics and intensity changed, we never got to grips with it.

"We limited Aberdeen to very little inside our box, it was crossed balls from wide areas. They go up the road feeling it's a bit unjust that they've not taken anything from the game, but you've got to score goals to win games of football.

"At the end of the season, no one's going to see how you win the three points. We were a bit fortunate, but our keeper pulled off some big saves which is probably the difference in the game.

"It's hard for the officials. We need to be clever and not venture into the territory where every handball in the area is a penalty. That seems to be where we are. If the consistency is there, that's all you can really ask for."