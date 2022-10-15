Dundee United head coach Liam Fox on BBC Sportsound: "I thought we were flat first half. We were poor and off the levels we've been at the last couple of games.

"We made some wee adjustments and changes and got some life into the team and we were much better in the second half.

"It's the first time this season we've gone a goal behind and we've come and taken something from the game. That's a positive and another small step for us.

"If someone had offered me seven points from nine last Saturday morning, I'd have been delighted.

"The message I want the players to have is we're never away from the corner. We're always pushing and trying to get better.

"I don't want anybody resting on their laurels. We need to keep improving every single day and if we do that consistently we'll get performances and pick up results off the back of that."