Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

E﻿uropean trips are always fun for travelling English football fans, especially in Amsterdam.

They're even more enjoyable when you're going back over the North Sea having seen your team earn a comfortable win which you hope can prove the catalyst for a run of more consistent performances.

Despite their woes at home in the Premier League, and just f﻿our days on from a humbling defeat at Nottingham Forest, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players arrived in the Dutch capital in a "good mood".

After a 3-0 victory which secured their spot in the Champions League last 16, morale in the camp had been further invigorated. "We're feeling great," the smiling German said in the tunnel.

I﻿n truth, Klopp's demeanour could quite easily have been very different.

Ajax, needing a win to keep their own last-16 hopes alive, should have taken the lead through one of the two golden chances they created before Mohamed Salah's opener.

But they didn't and paid the price as Liverpool's experience in Europe's premier club competition shone through.

Now, with progress to the knockout stage assured, the Reds must use this result as a platform to build on in the Premier League and reignite their top-four challenge.