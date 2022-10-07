'We've worked very hard on it' - Lampard praises defensive record
- Published
Frank Lampard believes Everton are reaping the rewards of hard work on the training ground with their defensive excellence this season - but says there is still a long way to go.
Everton have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League so far, a statistic that has been attributed to a new centre-back duo of experienced stalwarts James Tarkowski and Conor Coady.
"They are a hugely important partnership for us and are setting good standards here," said Lampard. "But you defend as a team and that's what we have worked on.
"Sometimes it takes time in training to work on stuff and feel the benefits. What we do have is a great spirit and organisation. We've worked very hard in training to be solid and try to have a good base when we don't have the ball.
"Realistically, we know it may change. We know the Premier League is unforgiving but if we drop our standards then it will."
Lampard also paid tribute to club captain Seamus Coleman, who excelled on his first appearance of the season at Southampton.
Coleman's contract expires next June and Lampard says there is a place for him at Goodison Park moving forward.
"He is one of the best people I've worked with in this game and he always does the right thing," said Lampard. "He deserves whatever he wants in whatever capacity is available."