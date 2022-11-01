S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

After the draw with Everton, I struggled to work out if I was happy or not with the result.

On one hand, it was a great performance and another point closer to safety. On the other, it felt like a bit of a missed opportunity to pick up a rare sequence of three consecutive wins.

Plus, three points on Saturday would have been a fantastic way for the team to fully set themselves up for the long winter ahead.

Our two games before the World Cup are against the Manchester clubs, one of those being against City at the Etihad. It's probably quite likely that our points tally of 19 is what we will have when the season pauses.

However, if this scenario had been presented to us back in August, we would have absolutely snapped a limb off for it.

When the fixtures were released, we all quickly identified October as a pivotal month for picking up points - and eight points from six games is a very respectable haul. Coupled with our fast start, that means we find ourselves in the weird position of not really being talked about at all for the drop zone.

It's still too early to rule us out of the relegation chat. The Premier League is extremely competitive this season, and just one injury to a key player has the potential to derail our campaign.

We should never forget the example of Hull in 2008-09, who had more points than us at this stage of the campaign and only stayed up by the skin of their teeth.

I am extremely confident about our prospects of remaining in the division, but until it's mathematically certain, I think I'll still occasionally be looking over my shoulder.