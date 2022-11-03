A﻿ndy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland in Madrid

Despite shipping five goals against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last night, Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley says the team still has complete faith Ange Postecoglou’s attacking game-plan can bring success in Europe in the future.

“I know we lost 5-1 but I still feel we’ve had some decent chances again,” O’Riley told BBC Scotland.

“At least we came here and gave it a go and didn’t just sit behind the ball and let them come at us. We actually tried to give it a go and that’s the one positive we can take.

“We’re not going to change our approach. We’re not a team that’s suited to sit back and just defend. We’re a team that’s meant to be on the front foot and take the game to other teams and I think we still tried to do that.”

O’Riley believes the penalty awarded against him for handball was “really harsh”, but says he’s enjoyed his first taste of Champions League football this season.

“These are the games I love playing in. I’d like to be able to do it more often so it’s a shame we didn’t get further. Even if it been the Europa League that would still have been great for the club."