'We know its not good enough, but we will bounce back,' says Kent

Frankie Kent says he and his teammates "know it's not good enough" in the aftermath of Hearts 1-0 defeat to Dundee.

Luke McCowan's sensational strike separated the sides and was far from the ideal result sandwiched between the Jambos crucial Europa Conference League play-off matches against PAOK.

"We were not good enough first half," Kent told BBC Scotland, "It's frustrating.

"Second half we started well, the first 15-20 minutes we did what we planned to do. We stepped it up and had a lot of chances, I would say. It's a frustrating day."

Asked if Hearts' European involvement played a part in the result, the defender was quick to quip, “I don’t think there can be an excuse, to be fair".

"We know what we are here to do and there are going to be games thick and fast," he added.

"It’s up to us, we will take it, it’s our responsibility to come out here and be 100% every game and we weren’t.

“It’s a little setback, we know its not good enough, but we will bounce back."