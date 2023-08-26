Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham: What Iraola said

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola to TNT Sports: "Obviously disappointed [with the] result. We wanted to win. I think we gave them a game until the second goal, from there I think we were worse on the press and they dictated the game.

"But we had this momentum just before [it became] 2-0. It looked like we could tie the game with the chances we had. But, from there, I think they were better than us.

"I think we were pressing really well first half. But they are very good, even with the press they can keep the ball and turn. You just need to win the duals in the middle, that we were not doing.

"The message was to be even more aggressive. We were much better at the beginning of the second half. Just in the moment where you think we are pushing them, they are very dangerous. We should have defended better, but they were very good.

"We have to face next game in two days. Let's see how the players finished. Some of them are very tired because Tottenham are very physical. We will see the best team to play Swansea [in the EFL Cup] because we want to win that game."