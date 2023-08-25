West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been waxing lyrical about Brighton, who the Hammers face on Saturday.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio said: "They are basically on the ball, nearly as good as Manchester City. I don't know where they have come from. Over the last couple of years, they have become an unbelievable team.

"The football they are playing is ridiculous. You can't really get close to them, they suck you around to get into different types of pockets.

"Before all of this, people weren't showing respect to them. They were thinking 'Brighton, press them'.

"Now, because of what they are doing, they are getting that respect. So I think this year will be more difficult for them because people are giving them that respect.

"I want to see how well they do this year. Because people are giving them the respect they deserve."

Listen to The Footballer's Football podcast to hear talk about club form, posing for photos with fans and much more