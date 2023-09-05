Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Darwin Nunez didn't score against Aston Villa but he proved Jurgen Klopp right for giving him his first start of the season.

The Uruguayan was a menace for 65 minutes, getting an assist, forcing an own goal and winning the corner for the opener. Yes, he missed a sitter and could have in fact had two goals, but the Villa defence simply couldn't handle his energy and his direct runs.

In the second half of last season, Klopp used Nunez on the left, preferring Cody Gakpo's technical skills and hold-up play at number nine, but Darwin struggled. He's at his best through the middle and the runs he made against Villa were exceptional and better than those that Diogo Jota and Gakpo are capable of.

It's obvious Mohamed Salah loves playing with Nunez, as the Egyptian can take advantage of his team-mate's mind-boggling pace by using his own measured through-balls from an inside right position.

Luis Diaz on the left, Salah on the right, and Nunez through the middle. This is Liverpool's strongest attack right now, with two elite options from the bench.

The transfer window has dominated the beginning of the season, but Liverpool have started very well. No other team has put in a dominant performance, against a decent side, like Liverpool did versus Unai Emery's side on Sunday.

