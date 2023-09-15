Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom expects Tottenham to "show their quality" on Saturday but insists his side travel to north London "with no fear".

The Blades manager has been impressed with what he has seen from Ange Postecoglou's side so far this season and knows how tough a test they will pose.

"I have enjoyed watching them so far," said Heckingbttom. "It has been interesting having a good look at how they have gone about their work.

"They have got undoubted threats and we are going to see that. We cannot go there hoping they will underperform. They have got players that have not been quiet in any games and we will expect them to show their quality.

"But I'd like to think we can cause them problems."

It has been a slow return to the Premier League with just one point taken from United's opening four games but Heckingbottom is keen to instil a positive mindset within his squad.

"We want to be fearless in everything we do," he said. "It's about being aggressive and going out and trying to perform.

"We want to take risks and when we have the ball to create chances, not slow the game down. It is harder in this league, but if we have players that are trying to get on the ball and do the right thing, I will defend them.

"We'll have a go at Tottenham."

