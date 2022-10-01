L﻿eipzig thump Bochum after Werner and Nkunku doubles

RB Leipzig celebrate a goal from Timo Werner (second right))Getty Images

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku both scored twice as RB Leipzig warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League visit by Celtic with a 4-0 win over Bochum.

Werner scored his 100th goal for the club to ease Leipzig into a 15th-minute lead over the side sitting bottom of the Bundesliga without a win and in their first match under new head coach Thomas Letsch.

France forward Nkunku won and converted a penalty kick to extend the lead eight minutes later, with Werner adding the third shortly after the break.

Nkunku had the chance to score a second penalty but struck a post before completing the scoring five minutes from time - a league-leading 19th goal this calendar year, including six this season.

It is a second straight home win since Marco Rose was appointed head coach, although the previous 3-0 success over Borussia Dortmund was followed by two away losses - 2-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League and 3-0 to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Now 10th in the Bundesliga, Leipzig will hope to secure their first points in Group F in the first part of their home and away double header with the Scottish champions.