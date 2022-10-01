Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Matt Gault, BBC Sport
After four weeks without a game, Crystal Palace were quickly reminded of the cruel nature of Premier League football at the hands of Chelsea in an entertaining London derby.
It started so well for Palace, too, Odsonne Edouard poking them into a seventh-minute lead.
With Eberechi Eze twice coming close to doubling their lead soon after, it looked as though Patrick Vieira's side were well-placed to hand Graham Potter a defeat in his first Premier League game at the Chelsea helm.
But Palace's enthusiasm was quickly replaced by anger following the officials' decision not to send Thiago Silva off for a deliberate handball.
To rub salt into Palace's wounds, Silva then teed up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's leveller.
And while Palace will feel hard done by, they simply couldn't replicate their early-game momentum in the second half before Conor Gallagher deepened Vieira's woe by popping up with a late winner for the visitors, returning to haunt the club for whom he starred on loan last season.
In the end, it's another defeat for Palace - their third this season - but Vieira will surely be targeting points from the next three games, all of which pit the Eagles against sides also in the bottom half (Leeds, Leicester and Wolves).