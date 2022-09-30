Liverpool are weighing up a January move for Egypt and Pyramids winger Ibrahim Adel with Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest also on the 21-year-old's trail. (90min), external

M﻿eanwhile, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Chile and Universidad de Chile midfielder Dario Osorio, with Brighton, Brentford, Leicester and Wolves also admirers of the 18-year-old. (90min), external

A﻿lso, Juventus face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, AC Milan and Barcelona for the signature of Spain forward Marco Asensio after the 26-year-old declined a contract extension with Real Madrid. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

