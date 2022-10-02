M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

After Bruno Lage’s final selection drew a blank at West Ham, there was no longer any doubt he had lost the support of the majority of Wolves fans - and now the club's come to the same conclusion.

For the first two-thirds of last season, Wolves and Lage appeared to be defying gravity. Based on a defence drilled to almost military precision, they squeezed maximum value out of every goal. By mid-February, a European place was a real possibility. But as Lage urged his team to push forward and grasp the opportunity, that strong base cracked under the pressure.

We can trace Lage’s long fade-out as Wolves boss back to the spring. They travelled to Newcastle on a Friday and victory would have moved them above West Ham and Manchester United, putting both under serious pressure in the European race. But an oddly supine performance resulted in defeat and they never got back into the running.

That started a run of one win in 15 Premier League matches, with only eight goals scored.

Lage might argue he has not been lucky. "We have three strikers at the club, but none is available,” he groaned after the home defeat by Manchester City.

Sasa Kalajdzic’s serious injury on debut was as cruel a cut for Lage as it was for the player. Wolves tempted Diego Costa out of his career break, but the man Lage said was top of his list when he first came to the club played only half an hour for him.

Wolves are unlikely to struggle to find a high-calibre replacement, and many supporters will expect a coach of a higher profile. However, changing the manager, will not solve all the problems Lage faced.

A lot of money was spent in the summer, but the talented squad remains thin in key areas and deeply vulnerable to a small number of injuries.

Sacking a coach is often the easy bit. The longer-term remedy may be expensive, whoever the new manager is.

