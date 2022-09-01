Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Douglas Luiz is a player who has been linked with clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

However, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has said it’s not in his control whether the player stays at Villa Park this window.

The Brazil midfielder is into the last year of his contract and Gerrard said: “There’s more than two people that are in control of that, but I’m certainly not one of them. That will be Douglas, that will be his agent and that will be what happens around that.

“I would like to keep him - he’s a fantastic player and I’ve made that abundantly clear. We are not in a position to lose top players.

“But at the same time, Douglas has got a year to go and it is one of those really touchy situations where the club has to do what is best for the club, not necessarily what is best for me.”