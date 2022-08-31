Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

With Manchester City in talks with Manuel Akanji, the debate over the weekend into the end of the transfer window has been if City actually need to buy a defender.

With Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte both out injured for the next couple of weeks at least, City are stretched at the back with only John Stones and Ruben Dias available. But, when they return, they'll have four players for two spaces.

Former Manchester City midfielder Jim Whitley believes City won't have rushed into this decision.

"Pep's not the type of manager to bring in anyone," he told BBC Radio Manchester on Saturday, adding that there are also other options with the current squad. "He did it with Fernandinho so would he drop Rodri in there? Kyle Walker can also play in there."

Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, who was also part of our Big Match Build-Up, said: "When Chelsea came in for Ake in the summer, City held out for a price so they could find a replacement.

"They couldn't in June or July so the idea that they could find someone that could come in and settle immediately is just a non-starter.

"You want top class to come in," he added.

Pep Guardiola is currently working with the smallest squad he's had at City. Could extra depth help strengthen the trophy count at the end of the season?

"It's just a fine balance," Bajkowski said. "City not signing a centre-back in 2019 hampered their title defence. In 2018-19 they had the largest squad and they won the domestic treble. Now it's the smallest squad.

"Selling Ferran Torres in January last year didn't seem to hurt them but maybe it cost them in the FA Cup when the players were tired from playing Atletico Madrid the week before."