'Hammell a breath of fresh air'

W﻿e asked for your views on Motherwell's season so far.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Ross: Stevie Hammell has been a breath of fresh air - he's replaced turgid, negative football, where players played out of position, with a positive passing game. It's not perfect - we are missing too many chances and our defence still hits the self-destruct button occasionally, but watching Motherwell is actually enjoyable again!

M﻿atthew: Motherwell are certainly more exciting to watch with us being a bigger attacking threat. The last two games we should have won with the chances we had. Those could be the games that haunt us come the end of the season. If Moult can get to the form he had last time at Motherwell we should do okay. Celtic up next so that will be a good test.

A﻿non: The early signs under Hammell are promising. More cutting edge needed - and we tend to be over-reliant on Kevin van Veen for goals - but the feelgood factor has been restored after Graham Alexander's time.