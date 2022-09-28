M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A section of supporters disillusioned with Bruno Lage's results were looking for Wolves to change head coach during the international break.

Only seven months and 21 league games ago, Wolves were chasing hard for Europe and seventh in the table. Working with limited resources, Lage was popular.

On Saturday, they visit West Ham, another club falling well short of expectations. Both have found scoring difficult, which puts additional pressure on defensive duties. If you only score once every two games, you must surely feel any mistakes will be hard to make good.

Diego Costa could provide an answer. Wolves need him, even if he is running on force of personality alone for now, because Raul Jimenez's fitness remains in question and using Daniel Podence or Hwang Hee-chan has been largely ineffective.

Next is a trip to Chelsea, and then – if the board shares any of the doubts about Lage – perhaps a moment of decision. Wolves could play quite well but win neither game.

Then a run against teams Wolves would have been confident of finishing above before the season: Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Brentford and Brighton.

Lage's squad arguably has at least as much talent as those five, but neat technical ability clearly has limits.

Goals are the currency of football, and Wolves have for too long lacked someone who regularly converts chances. Lage's critics consider him responsible for not maximising the talent at his disposal, but most coaches might struggle without fit, in-form forwards.

October feels like a perilous month for Wolves and Lage. Click into gear to take a couple of chances and everything will be fine - but when clubs are on a run like this, even when not minded to make a change, the pressure to do so can quickly become intolerable.