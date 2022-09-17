Motherwell have kept a clean sheet in both of their last two home league matches (W1 D1), one more than they had in their previous 10.

Hearts have lost four of their last five away league outings (D1), including the last two. They last lost three on the bounce on the road in the Premiership in December 2021, a run which including a 2-0 loss at Motherwell.

Motherwell have won each of their last four home games against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership since a 1-0 loss in September 2018.