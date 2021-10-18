Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: The pick of the stats
- Published
Since the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign, when Steve Bruce replaced Rafael Benitez as Newcastle manager, the Magpies have dropped the most points from winning positions on home soil of any Premier League side (28).
Tottenham have now gone on to win each of their last four Premier League matches when conceding the first goal within the opening two minutes (5-1 v Bournemouth in October 2015, 4-1 v Southampton in December 2016 & 6-1 v Manchester United in October 2020).
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce took charge of his 1,000th match as a manager across all competitions (Aston Villa 102, Birmingham City 269, Crystal Palace 18, Huddersfield Town 66, Hull City 201, Newcastle United 97, Sheffield United 55, Sheffield Wednesday 18, Sunderland 98, Wigan Athletic 76).