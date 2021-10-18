Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: The pick of the stats

Since the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign, when Steve Bruce replaced Rafael Benitez as Newcastle manager, the Magpies have dropped the most points from winning positions on home soil of any Premier League side (28).

Tottenham have now gone on to win each of their last four Premier League matches when conceding the first goal within the opening two minutes (5-1 v Bournemouth in October 2015, 4-1 v Southampton in December 2016 & 6-1 v Manchester United in October 2020).