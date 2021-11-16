Former Norwich goalkeeper Rob Green believes new boss Dean Smith will have a positive long-term impact at Carrow Road.

Ex-Aston Villa manager Smith takes charge for the first time on Saturday after succeeding Daniel Farke as the Canaries head coach.

"He will be going into that dressing room saying ‘yep, long term I can build a club’, like he did at Aston Villa," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The noises coming out of the club were that the previous manager was looking bewildered and the players were looking a bit bewildered in terms of confidence in the Premier League - and that is what Dean Smith brings.

"He talks a lot about creating a culture within an organisation and leading that organisation, making it something bigger than it is.

"Short-term, he’ll have ideas of getting them out of that bottom three, but in the longer term he has to create something new.

"You look at the immediate future. They are five points adrift - their next three games? Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle.

"Win two of those three and they could be out of it."

