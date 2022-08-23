Dan James' rumoured move to Tottenham is one which football reporter Alison Bender can see happening.

She told the Football Gossip Daily podcast: "I think Tottenham are being a bit greedy, to be honest. We've seen they can actually play really badly but still manage a win because of the attacking threat they have got.

"Leeds have bought a couple of forward options so it’s going to make him even more surplus to requirements. But does Conte really need him? I guess he is just thinking we’ve got lots of competitions, it’s a World Cup year, it’s going to be tiring.

"Maybe they are going to make some signings like that. I think Spurs want a loan move but Leeds want the money so we will see what happens. But I can see this one happening."

