Newcastle and Watford are still some way apart in their valuation of Joao Pedro, but journalist Luke Edwards says the Magpies are still confident they will sign the Brazilian forward.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I think it still hangs in the balance a little bit. Joao Pedro missed Watford’s game against Preston with a slight calf injury. That says to me a player very much keeping their options open when it comes to the possibility of leaving in this transfer window.

"However I think Newcastle and Watford are still some way apart in their valuations of the player. Newcastle have offered I believe around £20m in cash into their bank account, with the rest of the money they are paying in add-ons. Watford value him at £30m.

"There is confidence at the Newcastle end that Pedro is going to to leave and wants to come and that Watford will eventually buckle. Eddie Howe hasn’t committed to saying anything is going to happen, so we will just have to wait and see.

"Newcastle have been pushing really hard for this one. They want a young player to come in, develop and grow with the club. Pedro ticks a lot of those boxes. He is a really big talent, but whether he comes I just don’t know."

