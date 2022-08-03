Nottingham Forest legend Stuart Pearce says Steve Cooper's side will be a credit to the Premier League.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "Forest are going to be a great addition to the Premier League this year, there is no doubt in my mind about that.

"Some of the fixtures when they come out, they are just brilliant. They will be a credit to the Premier League and the city is bubbling. It’s a good time to be involved with Forest and they will do themselves credit. They have got a good manager to have a good tilt at it.

"Forest are viewed as a nice club with a rich history that will do justice to the Premier League. A lot of people are pleased to have Forest back and it’s double-sided as well. From the Premier League’s point of view it’s a real plus for them."