Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - Championship runners-up

This season's prediction - 20th

Scott Parker got the Cherries back up but will have a fight on his hand to avoid the same fate he suffered when he was relegated with Fulham.

As with Fulham and Aleksandar Mitrovic, much will depend on whether Dominic Solanke can transfer the goal touch that made him so potent in the Championship to the top flight, where he struggled to make his mark with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Marcus Tavernier has been the major summer arrival from Middlesbrough but the Cherries will need a lot more than that.

Survival would be viewed as success but I cannot say I am confident that will happen.

See Phil's full Premier League predictions here