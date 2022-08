Chelsea are optimistic that a deal for Barcelona's former Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, can be reached as further talks are scheduled this week. (Times), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea will consider loaning forward Christian Pulisic, 23, to Manchester United if the USA captain agrees an extension to his current contract, which has two years left to run. (MailOnline), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column