Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is prepared to for any stick he might receive from St Mirren fans when he travels to face his former club on Saturday.

The 23-year-old left Paisley to move to Easter Road last summer and the Irishman is relishing the encounter.

"There's maybe a slightly different atmosphere because you get a few boos and stuff like that," he said. "But you have to get that out of your head and get on with your own game.

"I get a bit heat from the St Mirren fans but you don't pay much attention to it. I can't wait."

Last weekend, Doyle-Hayes was booked for a cynical first-half trip on John Lundstram before the Rangers midfielder was then controversially sent off for a similar challenge, a decision which has since been successfully appealed by the Ibrox club.

"I think everyone that knows about football knows it was a yellow card," Doyle-Hayes said on the Lundstram incident. "The referee made a wrong decision but these things happen, they don't always get it right."