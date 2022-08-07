West Ham 0-2 Man City: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to BBC Sport: "They were so good today. Both their full-backs played like midfielders today and it caused us problems. We hung in the game as long as we could but we were well outplayed today. We had a good start but we were well outplayed."

On Gianluca Scamacca's debut: "We are looking forward to getting him in the right condition. He is not far away. Getting minutes today will be really important for him. I am hoping he will come good, we need more attacking options.

"We are trying to build, we want to strengthen. We have had good team over the last couple of seasons and we want to try and do that again."