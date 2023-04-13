Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

He may have been before my time, but Kenny Burns’ reputation has to make him one of the hardest players to wear the Garibaldi.

Notorious for taking his false teeth out and showing them to the opposition, the striker-turned-defender once headbutted an Arsenal player as he lined up to defend a free-kick.

A little while ago, I saw Kenny shopping at Asda in Derby. He looked at me and said "what are you doing here?"

"Shopping," I replied. He explained that this was his local supermarket and I asked him how the locals reacted when they saw him.

"They don’t scare me," he said. Then again, not a lot ever did, so I should not have been surprised.

