We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Tony: Palace were the better team and deserved the win. However, they made life difficult for themselves by being incapable of defending corners. Naturally, as a Palace fan, I was pleased they won, but I have to say that the penalty award for the fourth goal was very soft.

John: I thought Palace played extremely well, especially as they went behind early. It was good to see Wilfried Zaha back, and with the captain's armband. His all-round play was tremendous. Excellent team performance.

Ernest: The best strategy in football is playing to a team’s strengths. We’ve been scoring heaps of goals under Roy Hodgson, which is testament to the quality of our attacking players. You can drill defensive work until you’re blue in the face, but it’s all for nothing if you don’t score anything.

Lloyd: Roy summed the situation up that Palace have a far more potent team than when he left in 2021. It’s a shame Patrick Viera lost his way as I really fancied him to do well. I don’t think Roy is the future but Steve Parish must get the next managerial appointment right.

West Ham fans

Paul: Typically lacklustre from West Ham and I couldn’t believe the amount of times they gave up possession. We are tactically inept at times and give away so many cheap goals with schoolboy defending. When will they ever learn? Great one minute and so poor the next - no consistency. Palace had us in their pockets!

Tom: I am gutted - another week and another shocking penalty and VAR decision which has impacted the result of our game. I thought we played all right considering how tired the team must be after playing through such a busy April. Just seems like everything is against us at the moment.

Dave: Moyes said he was not happy with the defence in the post-match interview. He has said that several times before. It is his job to sort it out not just continually blame the defence for the errors. He is well past his sell-buy date.

John: The match really summed up West Ham over the season. We give the ball away consistently. All Palace's goals were from mistakes. We are so fortunate that there just may be three teams who are worse than us. That may save us.