Hearts board have 'crumbled' under fan pressure with 'harsh' Neilson sacking

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart has criticised the decision taken to sack Robbie Neilson, and believes the club's hierarchy have bowed to pressure from the stands.

Neilson was lambasted by the club's supporters during a run of five defeats in their last six Scottish Premiership games, which has seen them lose their grip on third place.

"It’s fan pressure that has made them do it, plain and simple," Stewart said. "A section of the support have voiced their discontent and the board have buckled, they have crumbled under pressure.

"I think looking at what has gone on at the club before, I didn’t think that the board were inclined to push the panic button, but that is certainly what they have done.

"The results are self-evident, but I think Robbie should have had credit in the bank and when you’re seven games out from the end of the season, I would have thought that you had a situation where he would be able to stay in his position until the end of the season and an assessment made then.

Stewart, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, believes the club's board have acted out of character, pointing to the faith they have previously shown in struggling managers.

"Considering the length of time they have taken [to sack previous managers] when there were terrible performances and results with people who hadn't taken the club into third place, who hadn't won the championship title.

“You will have a better assessment at the end of the season whether it’s the right or wrong decision. I think it’s extremely harsh. The fans have made the noise, demanded change, and they have got it."