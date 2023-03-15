Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

Despite Chelsea’s huge financial outlay so far this season - there’s one piece that’s still seemingly missing from their armoury… a striker! So could Romelu Lukaku return from his loan at Inter Milan and slot into this new-look Blues side to resurrect his career at Stamford Bridge?

The reports coming out of Italy suggest that the Belgian will be back in West London after a disappointing year, scoring just five goals and being limited to only 18 appearances due to various injuries. But would Lukaku really be the best - or even a viable option - given the tumultuous season he had last year under Thomas Tuchel which saw him score just eight Premier League goals?

There’s been no hiding Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal this season despite the recent upturn in form which has seen them win three on the bounce. The 3-1 victory at Leicester last weekend was the first time they’d scored three goals in a game in five months, since the 3-0 win over Wolves at the start of October.

The fact that Kai Havertz is the club’s top scorer this season - with eight goals - sums up their lack of potency up top. By no means a traditional number nine, it’s been a case of ‘make do’ with the 23-year-old German international leading the line.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored just three goals in all competitions and can barely get in the squad. Armando Broja - who was tipped to have a breakthrough campaign with the Blues - had his season cruelly curtailed by an ACL injury during December’s mid-season tour of Dubai. David Datro Fofana was brought in from Molde in January, but at just 20 years old he is still incredibly raw and has instead been featuring for the development squad - scoring his first goal in the PL2 in the win against Liverpool at the weekend.

Looking to the future, there have been strong links to RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, who is thought to have already signed an agreement with the club to join in the summer. If Lukaku could recapture some of the form that led Chelsea to re-sign him for a record fee then maybe he could reintegrate himself back into the team - and ingratiate himself with the fans.

It’s fair to say Graham Potter has some work to do to figure out who his leading man is going to be going forward.