Former Premier League defender Steve Brown has said Crystal Palace would not have expected to find themselves in a relegation fight and face a tough decision on whether or not to sack Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles are winless in 11 games in all competitions and find themselves just three points above the Premier League's bottom three.

Brown told BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast: "This is a horrible situation for the club.

"They won’t want to change manager at the moment, however I think they thought they were safe. I don’t think they would have envisioned no wins in 10.

"They would have expected more points now, they would have expected to be safe, they wouldn’t have expected to be being closed down by those in the relegation zone.

"I don’t think Patrick Vieira’s job was ever in question, but it now comes down to player character. They haven’t been in a dogfight, they have been comfortable, so players are now going to have to show their strength.

"I don’t think they want to sack Vieira and it’s dangerous to sack him this late, but there are not many managers that go no wins in 10 and have no pressure. It comes with the pressure."

