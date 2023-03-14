McGregor in Scotland squad as Taylor misses out

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is poised to reach a half century of caps after being called up by Scotland for this month's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers, but there's no place for left-back Greg Taylor.

Midfielder McGregor is currently on 49 Scotland appearances and set to feature against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden.

Taylor has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Celtic, but misses out on a spot in the 23-man squad where Steve Clarke has left-back options in Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey.