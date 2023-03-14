Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says work is being done on the training ground so that his players are "more ruthless" in front of goal.

Palace have failed to have a shot on target, external in each of their past three Premier League games - the first instance of that happening since Opta began recording that statistic in 2003-04.

"You can read the stats the way that suits you, what is clear is that we don't score enough goals, that's the fact," said the former France midfielder before Wednesday's game with Brighton.

"We have to play better and we have to create more chances.

"We've been working a lot on the last third, about having people inside the box, about the quality of our passing, and changing our mindset to be more ruthless in front of goal."

Vieira was also asked about the future of winger Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the season and has reportedly received an offer of £9m per season from Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

"We will do what we can and everybody knows we want to keep Wilfried, but it will be his decision," added Vieira.

"Like you, we are waiting to see what he wants to do. On our side, we'll do everything to keep him at the football club."