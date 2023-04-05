Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert thinks his former side are simply "a better team than Rangers" ahead of the rivals meeting on Saturday.

Celtic Park hosts the next Glasgow derby this weekend, with Ange Postecoglou's side nine points clear of their Govan counterparts and Lambert believes the Australian has the league leaders playing at a different level.

“Celtic have got a fluency about them," he said on Sportscene. "It doesn’t matter who plays or what system the manager is going to go with, they look as though they know exactly what they’re doing".

“That’s the difficulty for Rangers, they find it hard to keep up with Celtic. If you can’t run in the modern day game, you’ve got no chance.

"You have to get close to people and I’m just not so sure if Rangers have the legs to combat that."

Lambert, who won four league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups during his time in the Hoops, as well as netting that rocket of a goal against Rangers in 1998, is not so keen to predict Saturday's outcome, though.

“I don’t think you can ever predict how an Old Firm is going to go. Whether Celtic have got the 60,000 there and Rangers don’t have anybody, it’s a unique game.

“It’s whoever brings their A-game to the table and whoever keeps their calm heads tend to win. Rangers benchmark has to be Celtic, that’s the game they have to win, it’s not the other games, it’s your Old Firm rivals that you have to turn over.”

“The only disparity I see here is Celtic is a better team than Rangers at the minute."