🎧 Discussing all things London football

There is a new episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast available to download now.

The team reflect on Graham Potter's departure from Chelsea and who could replace him at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, is it a case of results being more important than performances after West Ham's win over Southampton?

There is a lot of love for Roy Hodgson after Crystal Palace's impressive attacking display against Leicester.

There's a preview of Tottenham's match against Everton tonight in their first match since Antonio Conte's departure.

