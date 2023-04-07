Robinson on 'crazy industry', blocking out Neilson noise & top-six push
- Published
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren's Premiership visit to Hearts this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Buddies boss:
Robinson says football management is a "crazy job" in a "crazy industry" and he would happily swap league positions with third-place Hearts, whose manager Robbie Neilson is under pressure after a dismal run of form.
The Paisley side have to block out the “noise” over Neilson and focus on their own game at Tynecastle.
Robinson is reading nothing into Hearts’ run of four straight defeats and says they are still a team “full of talent”.
He insists Mirren will have to be at their best to get a positive result as they look to cement a top-six spot.