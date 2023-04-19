Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

This was certainly Chelsea's best performance under Frank Lampard, but it was totally undermined by one of the great follies - and there have been a few - of Tom Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali.

How can you spend £600m but fail to sign a player who would deliver goals? They are, after all, the most precious quality of all.

Chelsea were always going to struggle to unsettle a Real Madrid team that regards panic as an alien concept, but any slim hopes they had were sabotaged by the number of presentable chances that came and went in what was actually a decent display.

Lampard's team boasts no recognised striker, so when chances fell to defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante and left-back Marc Cucurella they were missed - with the inevitable consequences.

Real are one of the most adept in the world at punishing teams for missed opportunities. They showed it against Manchester City in last season's Champions League semi-finals and again here.

Chelsea are in the bottom half of the Premier League, are out of the Champions League and will not be in it next season, while Lampard is now effectively marking time and filling the manager's office until a new occupant can be found.

It is hard to see how he can lift the mood either inside or outside the club.

