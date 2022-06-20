We asked you how happy are you with the arrival of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and who else should be on Antonio Conte's radar this transfer window.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Stephen: I’ve wanted Bissouma for a couple of seasons. His energy and positional play is outstanding and he should give us further combative energy in the second phase.

Michael: I think Bissouma is a brilliant signing. He may not be the most crucial position we need, but his passing and tackling are world class. He will definitely improve the squad. Didn’t he also complete the most tackles in the Premier League last year? What a signing.

Sam: Great signing - bargain at £25m. Better stats than Hojbjerg and should start with Bentancur in the middle. Looking forward to seeing who else comes in - be nice to steal Jesus from Arsenal! Exciting times. COYS!

James: Looks an excellent signing. He can tackle, pass, run with the ball and score the odd goal - the sort of player we've been missing. Should bring another dimension to approach play.

Paul: Antonio Conte is the best manager for Spurs, long may he stay. His style of play and formation seems to get the best out of everyone. He would only want people who are passionate about playing for Spurs, not just along for the ride! The players he has brought in are fighters and want to win. Spurs have lacked this for 30 years.