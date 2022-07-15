New Nottingham Forest keeper Wayne Hennessey says the club's stature played a big part in his decision to join Steve Cooper’s side.

"I’ve come up against Forest a lot in the past and it’s a fantastic club," said Hennessey, who played twice in the Premier League for Burnley last season.

"There’s a great fanbase and the atmosphere at the City Ground is up there with the best in the game.

"It’ll be a different level now that we’re back in the Premier League.

"It’s a very exciting time to come on board and I can’t wait to get involved and start training here at the Nigel Doughty Academy."

Forest boss Cooper feels the 35-year-old Wales international will bring a lot to a squad with limited knowledge of the Premier League.

"Wayne is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven himself at the highest level over many years," he said.

"He’s helped Wales reach new heights in the international game and has a wealth of Premier League experience. He is also a great character and is a very strong addition to the Nottingham Forest dressing room."